SPE Automotive Composites Conference & Exhibition

Where? The Diamond Banquet & Conference Center at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, Michigan, USA



Join at the ACCE 2023 event and learn about how the automotive and transportation industries are advancing with composites playing a key role in the development of electric vehicles and sustainability initiatives worldwide.



Lightweight composites are ideal materials for improving vehicle performance, reducing mass, extending range and compensating for battery weight. Polymer composites are enabling lower emission vehicles, reducing the carbon footprint and saving energy to benefit the environment now and in the future. Thermoset and thermoplastic composites are the key to EV, Mobility and Sustainability.In addition to the new category on Composites in Electric Vehicles, the presentations are organized into the following categories: Thermoplastic Composites; Thermoset Composites; Modeling; Additive Manufacturing & 3D Printing; Enabling Technologies; Sustainable Composites; Bonding, Joining & Finishing; Carbon Composites; and Business Trends/Technology Solutions. Paper abstracts are requested as soon as possible and are due as soon as possible. Final papers or non-commercial presentations are due April 15, 2023. Authors who submit full papers (not presentations) in the proper format will be considered for the conference’s Best Paper Awards, which are presented during the event’s opening ceremony.