China Composites Expo 2023

Where? National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shangai), China



Organized by CCGC this year’s China Composites Expo 2022 (CCE 2022) will take place at Nanjing International Expo Center from November 30 to December 02, 2022.









Composites manufacturing processes and related equipment: spray, filament winding, mold compression, injection, pultrusion, RTM, LFT, Vacuum infusion, autoclave, OOA, AFP process and related equipment; honeycomb, foam core, sandwich structure process and related equipment. Finished Parts and Application: applied in Aerospace, Automotive, Marine, Energy/Electricity, Electronics, Construction, Transportation, Defense, Mechanics, Sport/Leisure, Agriculture, etc. Raw materials and related equipment: resins (epoxy, unsaturated polyester, vinyl, phenolic, etc.), reinforcement (glass, carbon, aramid, basalt, polyethylene, natural, etc.), adhesives, additives, fillers, pigment, prepreg, etc., and all related production and process equipment. Quality control and inspection: NDE and other inspection systems, robots and other automation systems. Composites recycling, repairing, energy saving and environment protection technology, process and equipment. Other high performance composites: metal matrix composites, ceramic matrix composites, wood-plastic composites and related raw materials, finished parts and equipment.

Exhibitors of CCE come from every niche segment of composites industry, including: