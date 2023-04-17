CHINAPLAS 2023

Where? Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, China



Accompanying the growth of China's plastics and rubber industries for over 30 years, CHINAPLAS has become a distinguished meeting and business platform for these industries and has also largely contributed to their prosperous development.



At present, CHINAPLAS is the world's leading plastics and rubber trade fair, and also widely recognized by the industry as one of the most influential exhibitions in the world.CHINAPLAS goes hand in hand with the plastics and rubber industry and stay at the cutting edge of market trends but also maximize opportunities and pioneer new development frontiers. The exhibition has Recycled Plastics Zone, Recycling Tech Zone and Innovative Product Zone, focusing on showcasing various recycling solutions, covering recycled particles, recycling technologies and machineries, environmentally friendly finished products, etc.