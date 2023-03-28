Composite-Expo 2023

Why attend?
The annual exhibition Composite-Expo in Russia is international specialized exhibition of composite materials which visually shows achievements in sphere of materials technology, promoting exhibitors in establishing of new business contacts and partner relations.
The exhibition is dedicated to various markets like aeronautic, aerospace, defense, automotive, construction, wind energy, civil engineering, railway, consumer goods, electronics, boat & shipbuilding, medical, sports & leisure.
General Exhibition Subjects:
-
Reinforcing materials and Modifiers
- Glass fiber, Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic, Basalt Plastic, Wood-polymer composites (WPC), Artificial Stone, Artificial Marble, Metal Composites, Nanocomposites, Bio-based composites etc.
- Raw Materials for Composite Materials Producing, Components: resins, additives, thermoplastics, carbon fiber etc.
- Semi-finished and intermediate products (prepregs)
- Composites Based Industrial (Finished) Products
- Joining Systems Intended for Composites Based Products
- Manufacture Technologies Provided for Composite Materials of Special and Defined Properties
- Surface Treatment Technologies
- Equipment and Technologies for Composite Materials Producing
- Composite Materials Treatment Tooling
- Measuring and Testing Equipment
- Certification and Technical Regulations
- CAD/CAM
- Recycling
More information?
Contact: Konstantin A. Fateev, Manager; Tel: +7 968 973 27 92, +7 495 988-1620; E-mail: info@composite-expo.com; Website: www.composite-expo.com