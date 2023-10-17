OK
Industry Event

Fakuma

Oct 17-21, 2023
Where? Friedrichshafen, Germany
Why attend?

fakuma_logo
Whether raw materials, processing machines, peripherals, automation solutions or C technology: Fakuma acts as a source of information and ideas and as a trend barometer, whilst maintaining its very special, personal and informal atmosphere.

Leading companies in the industry value the expertise and willingness to invest of the national and international specialist public. The range of provision at Fakuma is rounded off by forward-looking forums, workshops and special shows.

More information?


Contact: Tel: +49 (0) 7025 9206-880; Email id: E-mail: info(at)schall-messen.de; Website: www.fakuma.com

