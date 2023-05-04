Where? Düsseldorf Trade Fair Centre, Germany

The interpack is a platform for complete value chains. This includes processes and machines for packaging and processing packaged goods, along with packaging materials, packaging containers and packaging manufacture, complete with services for the packaging industry.



Interested companies from the packaging industry and the associated processing industry can register for interpack 2023 online. The trade fair will take place from 04 to 10 May 2023 at the Düsseldorf Trade Fair Centre. The supplier trade fair, components, will take place in parallel with interpack again.





Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Consumer goods (non-food)

Industrial goods

Packaging materials, packaging means and packaging production

Processes and machinery for confectionery, bakery and pharmaceuticals

Services

The interpack 2023 will show entire value creation chains: From the production and refinement of packaging products and packaging materials - over packaging and distribution - right up to quality assurance and consumer protection.Processes and machinery for the packaging of: