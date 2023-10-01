OK
Industry Event

Plast Eurasia Istanbul

Dec 4-7, 2024
Where? TÜYAP Fair Convention and Congress Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Why attend?

Plast Eurasia İstanbul, one of the largest plastics industry fairs organized annually in Europe, is being prepared firmly for the 33rd time to bring together prominent exhibitors and professional visitors by TUYAP in cooperation with PAGEV.

Plast Eurasia Istanbul

Why you should visit?
  • To see new products and the latest technologies
  • To analyze the sector comparing the features and the prices of the products
  • To enhance customer portfolio making new domestic and international business contacts
  • To get the chance to identify your competitors

Scope of the fair
MACHINERY
  • Plastics injection molding machines
  • Blow molding machines
  • Film machines
  • Bag making machines
  • Crushing machines
  • Thermoforming machines
  • Flexo printing machines
  • Extruders

MACHINERY EQUIPMENT AND SUB-INDUSTRY
  • Screw & barrel
  • Robots
  • Dosing units
  • Weighing and dosing systems
  • Raw material handling and drying systems

MOLD
  • Injection molds
  • Extrusion molds
  • Blowing molds
  • Thermoform molds
  • Plastic molds
  • Case and pallet molds

RECYCLING
  • Recycling machines
  • Plastic recycling line
  • Recycling extruders
  • Washing flushing drying systems
  • Recycling technologies
  • Recycling services

HEAT AND CONTROL DEVICES
  • Hot runner systems
  • Resistances heaters
  • Rotary units
  • Control panels and systems
  • Measuring devices
  • Automation systems
  • Sensors
  • Quality control testers
  • Speed control systems
  • Static control units

AUTOMATION COOLING SYSTEMS
  • Chiller
  • Wet dry coolers
  • Thermo convector cooling
  • Water cooling towers
  • Water - cooled chiller
  • Cooling receivers

RAW MATERIALS AND CHEMICALS
  • Engineering plastics
  • Masterbatch
  • Colorants
  • Polymer
  • Granule
  • Inks
  • Pigments
  • Powder paints
  • Calcite
  • Polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene, polycarbonate
  • Solvent
  • Resins
  • Polyesters
  • Adhesives
  • PVC additives
  • Thermoplastic
  • Compound
  • Laboratory test equipment
  • Color measuring instruments
  • Rubber chemicals
  • Stabilizers
  • Composite
  • Industrial oils

More information?

Contact: Ayşegül Toksoy, Project marketing specialist, Tel: +90 (530) 641 35 75, Email: aysegultoksoy@tuyap.com.tr; Website: www.plasteurasia.com

