Plast Eurasia Istanbul

Where?
TÜYAP Fair Convention and Congress Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Why attend?
Plast Eurasia İstanbul, one of the largest plastics industry fairs organized annually in Europe, is being prepared firmly for the 33rd time to bring together prominent exhibitors and professional visitors by TUYAP in cooperation with PAGEV.
Why you should visit?
Scope of the fair
MACHINERY
- Plastics injection molding machines
- Blow molding machines
- Film machines
- Bag making machines
- Crushing machines
- Thermoforming machines
- Flexo printing machines
- Extruders
MACHINERY EQUIPMENT AND SUB-INDUSTRY
- Screw & barrel
- Robots
- Dosing units
- Weighing and dosing systems
- Raw material handling and drying systems
MOLD
- Injection molds
- Extrusion molds
- Blowing molds
- Thermoform molds
- Plastic molds
- Case and pallet molds
RECYCLING
- Recycling machines
- Plastic recycling line
- Recycling extruders
- Washing flushing drying systems
- Recycling technologies
- Recycling services
HEAT AND CONTROL DEVICES
- Hot runner systems
- Resistances heaters
- Rotary units
- Control panels and systems
- Measuring devices
- Automation systems
- Sensors
- Quality control testers
- Speed control systems
- Static control units
AUTOMATION COOLING SYSTEMS
- Chiller
- Wet dry coolers
- Thermo convector cooling
- Water cooling towers
- Water - cooled chiller
- Cooling receivers
RAW MATERIALS AND CHEMICALS
- Engineering plastics
- Masterbatch
- Colorants
- Polymer
- Granule
- Inks
- Pigments
- Powder paints
- Calcite
- Polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene, polycarbonate
- Solvent
- Resins
- Polyesters
- Adhesives
- PVC additives
- Thermoplastic
- Compound
- Laboratory test equipment
- Color measuring instruments
- Rubber chemicals
- Stabilizers
- Composite
- Industrial oils
More information?
