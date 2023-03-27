Where? São Paulo Expo, Brazil



The fair that brings together innovative technologies and the main launches aimed at plastic transformers, rubber industries, civil construction, food and beverages, automobiles and auto parts, perfumery, hygiene and cleaning, among others.



Plástico Brasil is an initiative of the Brazilian Machinery and Equipment Industry Association (ABIMAQ) and the Brazilian Chemical Industry Association (ABIQUIM) . It presents the most recent technological advances and the main global trends in the segments that involve the plastic production chain.The third edition of the fair will take place from March 27 to 31, 2023 , at São Paulo Expo , the most modern exhibition pavilion in Latin America, and will be the stage for the highest technology, presented first-hand to the market by more than 800 major brands from the entire plastic production chain: machines, equipment and accessories, raw materials and resins, molds and mold holders, industrial automation and robotics, among other products, services and solutions.