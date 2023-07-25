Plastics and Rubber Vietnam

Where? International Center for Exhibition (ICE) 91 Tran Hung Dao St., Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi, Vietnam



Since its inception in 2007, the biennial event – Plastics & Rubber Vietnam is now the dedicated networking platform covering all of the manufacturing processes, technologies and services essential to the plastics and rubber sectors in Vietnam and Indochina.



The dedicated plastics trade event in North of Vietnam : Visit the global-class trade events serving manufacturing, processing activities related to plastics & rubber industry

: Visit the global-class trade events serving manufacturing, processing activities related to plastics & rubber industry Diversified displayed products and technologies : Thousands of top-notch products, solutions are showcased at the show floor that will helps visitors catch up with industry innovations from around the world.

Generate business activities with global suppliers : By gathering 200+ exhibitors, the event brings to visitors a chance to be in connect with many equipment providers to generate new business leads.

Attend insightful conference & seminar program : Be a must-have event held alongside at the show, visitors can join our concurrent program including seminar, technical workshop together with leading industry experts.

Plastics & Rubber Vietnam (Hanoi) in its 1st presence in the North will showcase a wide assortment of the latest technology, machinery and cost-effective solutions, with participation from different parts of the world. The event is an excellent platform for plastics manufacturers and processors to market their products, showcase their expertise, build brand image, forge new partnerships as well as to identify the thriving business opportunities in Vietnam and the region.