VDI PIAE Congress 2023

Where? Congress Center, Mannheim, Germany

The world’s largest congress for plastics experts in the automotive industry has been looking into current plastics applications and their uses in exteriors, interiors, engines, materials and technologies for over 40 years. Nevertheless, this longstanding history of our congress is not the only reason to attend.



With over 60 exhibitors along the entire value chain, the exhibition offers the ideal opportunity for networking with specialists. There is simply no other material that comes close to plastic when it comes to efficiency, flexibility, functionality and the design of surfaces. A jobwall, great cars and a modern coffee bar will complement the existing exhibition. You can very much look forward to great new opportunities at PIAE 2021.



When it comes to applications in cars, plastics can be tailored exactly in terms of design and comfort and in products that provide a welcoming feeling, thanks to their unique manufacturing and processing characteristics. This is important because products such as cars and commercial vehicles are no longer just devices to cover distances, they’re also workspaces. Therefore, plastics in cars are becoming increasingly important.

