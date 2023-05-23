OK
Industry Event

Plastics, Printing & Packaging

May 23-24, 2023
Where? RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, Ireland
Why attend?


Sustainable packaging is at the core of Irelands carbon reduction plan. Attend this event to hear from experts in packaging design, packaging materials and packaging machinery. Discover the future of your brand's packaging and production journey

Plastics, Printing & Packaging

Plastics, Printing & Packaging is the largest annual event connecting packaging specifiers and buyers with the suppliers, new materials and formats and the expert knowledge to create the future of their brand’s packaging. It provides a unique platform for directors of packing and filling operations to solve their manufacturing challenges and understand the key trends and technologies that will define their future investments.

  • Educational seminars on the latest industry issues
  • Key insights from industry thought leaders & service providers
  • Hands-on demonstrations of the latest solutions in the technology showcase
  • Excellent networking opportunities with peers throughout the day
  • Meet over 200 exhibitors that can meet your needs

More information?


Contact: Tel: +353 1 6120 880; Email: info@printingpackagingexpo.ie; Website: www.printingpackagingexpo.ie

