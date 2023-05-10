OK
Plastics & Elastomers
Industry Event

Plastics Recycling Show Europe 2023

May 10-11, 2023
Where? RAI, AMSTERDAM, Netherlands
Why attend?

Plastics Recycling Show Europe 2023
The Plastics Recycling Show Europe is the dedicated exhibition, conference, and awards for plastics recycling in mainland Europe.

The biggest names in recycled materials, recycling machinery and services will be on display, showing the latest innovation from the industry. The free conference with key industry figures will address the latest opportunities and challenges that face the plastic recycling industry in Europe.

The event covers the supply chain from design for raw materials, design for recycling, collection, sorting and recycling of industrial, commercial, agricultural, post-consumer and ocean plastic through to the recycled polymer being designed and incorporated into new products and applications.

A broad cross section of the plastics recycling industry will be represented at the exhibition, including:

  • Plastic recycling machinery and equipment suppliers
  • Plastic material suppliers
  • Handling and logistics services
  • Plastic recyclers
  • Local Authorities
  • Pre-processors
  • Project management consultants
  • Recycling & waste management

More information?


Contact: Matt Barber, Global Events Director, Crain Communications Global Polymer Group, E-mail: mabarber@crain.com ; Tel: +44 (0)7739 302081; Emilia Tarlowska, Plastics Recyclers Europe - Communications Manager, E-mail: emilia.tarlowska@plasticsrecyclers.eu; Tel: +32 2 788 33 55; Website: www.prseventeurope.com

