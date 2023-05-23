PLASTPOL 2023

Where? Targi Kielce Exhibition & Congress Centre, Kielce, Poland



One of Europe's most important events crafted around plastics processing and converting returns to Targi Kielce on its traditional date; save the date for the May edition. The XXVII International Fair of Plastics and Rubber Processing PLASTPOL follow its many-year tradition: the expo is the focal point for the latest technological advancements and the most exciting market offers.



For a quarter of a century, the Kielce PLASTPOL Expo has been Central and Eastern Europe's focal meeting point for business insiders, the dialogue platform for domestic and global companies active in the plastics processing sector. Exhibitions of similar prestige and magnitude are not held in the neighboring countries in the east and south of Poland.



The expo brings together representatives of all business sector's groups - distributors, material producers and machines manufacturers and, first and foremost, the industry clients. PLASTPOL enjoys a prestigious stance, and this makes the expo front-page news not only in the industry publications but in national and foreign media.



PLASTPOL is much more than machines and purchase offers. The expo abounds with meetings, seminars, training courses and thus offers the opportunity to hold face to face meetings and exchange business and professional experiences with with experts from all corners of the world.

