PU China / UTECH Asia

Aug 2-4, 2023
Where? Poly World Trade Centre Expo, Guangzhou, China
Why attend?


PU China / UTECH AsiaPU China / UTECH Asia, the region’s polyurethanes exhibition will take place on August 02-04, 2023, in Guangzhou, China. PU China / UTECH Asia alternates between Shanghai and Guangzhou each year to allow exhibitors to access to the polyurethane industry that is spread across the country.

Organized by Crain Communications Ltd., Minmetals Corporation and the China Polyurethane Industry Association (CPUIA), PU China / UTECH Asia is the most established annual event for the polyurethanes market in the region.

China benefits from many clusters within the polyurethane industry. Both Shanghai and Guangzhou are ideal for reaching large groups of diverse attendees throughout China. In 2018, our event in Shanghai attracted a total of 8,795 unique visitors.

More information?


Contact: Matt Barber, Events & Sales Director; Helen Ericson, Operations manager; Tel: +44 (0)7739 302081; +44 (0)7903 847852; E-mail: mabarber@crain.com; helen.ericson@crain.com; Website: www.puchina.eu

