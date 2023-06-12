Where? Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia



The Saudi Plastics & Petrochem 2023 trade exhibition is set to take off. This is the largest event of the year in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aspiring to bring innovation and sustainability to the plastics and petrochemicals industry in the Kingdom.



The show aims to bring businessmen, industry professionals, decision-makers, and sellers alongside each other to showcase their innovative solutions on an exclusive platform.The international concurrently held conference and related workshops will serve as a platform to discuss evolving industry trends, while the workshops will introduce the practical and state of the arts aspects of the latest technologies for the subsectors of: Plastics, Petrochemicals, Printing and packaging and the impacted other industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, industrial and consumer products. The events and proceedings will also be on-line, and be shared, and promoted, regionally and internationally to sector professionals around the world.