Industry Event

Tires and Rubber 2023

Apr 24-27, 2023
Where? Expocentre Fairgrounds, Moscow, Russia
Why attend?


Russia's key trade show for equipment and technology for the production of rubber goods, tires, tire retreading and recycling. Discover the latest trends in renewable materials, equipment and finished products markets. The key trade show promotes cooperation between industry sectors and provides high ROI.

Tires & Rubber 2023

Why Visit?
• Attract new clients
• Expand sales markets
• Network and maintain contacts
• Learn about new products and the latest global trends
• Visit associated events

The Key Product Sectors Include:
• Raw and Auxiliary Products, Intermediate Products
• Equipment and Devices
• Finished Products
• Environment Protection, Recycling and Ecology
• Innovations, R&D containers, and Packing Services

More information?


Contact: Natalia Topilskaya, Manager, Liubov Ilinykh, Business program coordinator; Tel: +7 (499) 795-38-44, +7 (499) 795-25-14; E-mail: tires@expocentr.ru, ilinykh@expocentr.ru; Website: www.rubber-expo.ru

