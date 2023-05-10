OK
Industry Event

World Bio Markets

May 10-11, 2023
Where? Fokker Terminal, The Hague, Netherlands
Why attend?


After two years away World Bio Markets is back. The 2023 edition returns in a more streamlined and efficient format. The two day curated program of knowledge exchange, 1-2-1 meetings and networking is designed to bring the right people together and accelerate the unity and commercial growth of the sector.

World Bio Markets

Pioneering international innovators, thought leaders, influencers and disruptors will take to the stage to share their vision, challenges, solutions and ideas. Discover the companies and personalities shaping the biofuel & bioenergy, biomass feedstocks & agriculture, biomaterials, chemicals & ingredients, bioplastics & packaging and synbio sectors.

Learn how global brands are trying to achieve their corporate sustainability goals and the role that bio based businesses can play now and in the future.

The conference blends technical solutions and innovations with market driven dialogue and real world reality, helping attendees to take back actionable insights and connections to the office.

More information?


Contact: Paul MacDonald, partner & chief community officer; Felicity MacDonald, partnerships manager; Tel: +44 7872626695; +44 7757829739; E-mail: paul@biomarketinsights.com; felicity@worldbiomarkets.com; Website: www.worldbiomarkets.com

