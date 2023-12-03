Revolutionizing 3D Printing: Transforming Recycled Plastics into a Circular Economy

TAGS: 3D Printing Sustainability and Bioplastics
Tiny plastic fragments and larger plastic waste are now present in even the most isolated parts of nature. From the peaks of the highest mountains to the depths of the deepest oceans. There is a need to address the plastic waste generated and innovate to put it to good use. One of the emerging ways to repurpose plastic waste is through additive manufacturing.
Overcoming the Quality and Consistency Issues
Recycling conventional plastics results in a loss of material integrity. It can reduce applicability for manufacturing processes that need high consistency and purity. However, 3D printers have produced recycled plastic filaments using methods tailored to meet consistency requirements.
The target is Common plastic waste, especially water bottles made of PET. 3D printing feedstocks include landfill waste, ocean plastic, and post-consumer beverage containers. Beyond PET, recycled PE and PP from food and household product containers have been used. In addition to reducing landfill waste, this will reduce water bottle pollution and virgin plastic emission levels. This eases the strain on petroleum sources needed for conventional plastics manufacturing.
Recycled polymers are being used to make 3D filaments for a variety of applications.
3D P Feedstock from Discarded PPEs
Australian Nuclear Science and Technology partnered with 3D printing company 3RD Axis. Together they announced the development of a 3D printer feedstock. It is made from discarded PPEs, including masks, sterile wraps, gowns, and other hospital equipment.
Coral-inspired Façade
Many recent initiatives to repurpose plastic waste are demonstration projects. Their purpose is to raise awareness about plastic recycling and assess its viability. MVRDV, an architecture company designed a 3D printed façade for Tiffany & Co. This coral-inspired façade used recycled ocean plastic. It was for the Tiffany & Co. store at Singapore’s Changi Airport.
Outdoor Planters from Recycled Fishing Nets
Earlier in 2023, a circular design company Supernova collaborated with ReFlow. It used ReFlow's recycled fishing net filament to 3D print 80 outdoor planters. These planters were used for a sustainable street project in Milan.
Zero Waste Boutique Store
Ecoalf, an eco-friendly fashion brand, has joined forces with Nagami, a technology-driven design studio. With large-scale robotic 3D printing, Nagami aims to redefine design, production, and consumption. The two brands have partnered to create Net Zero, Zero waste boutique store in Las Rozas, Madrid. The new space gives 3.3 tons of plastic waste a second life. This waste can be completely reused for future projects at the end of its lifecycle and is almost infinitely recyclable. It will lose just one percent of its structural performance with each new use.
Every wall, shelf, and display table inside the store is made from 100% recycled, repurposed plastic. It is 3d printed to resemble a melting glacier, raising awareness about the effects of climate change.
Conclusion
Achieving net zero on 3D printing filament recycling is a challenging but achievable goal. Limitations like impurities restrict printed part quality for engineering-grade applications. Even so, using recycled plastics for 3D printing filament shows promise to support the transition towards a circular economy. If recycled plastic 3D printing grows further, it can reduce the environmental impacts of key 3D printing uses like rapid prototyping and on-site part production.
