AIMPLAS to Hold Second Edition of International Seminar on Plastics Recycling, PLASREC

AIMPLAS will hold the second edition of PLASREC, its International Seminar on Plastics Recycling, on 15-16 November, where experts will discuss the importance of plastic waste recycling and recovery in a circular economy model that makes it possible to use different kinds of waste as new resources and sustainable raw materials.
Focus on the Circular Economy Model
Following the first edition, which was attended by more than 200 people, the plastics industry’s interest in improving its sustainability continues to grow, partly due to new legal requirements.
At this year’s seminar, 26 speakers will talk about the leading topics affecting the sector in six sessions. The first will focus on the relevance of these topics in the circular economy model through the participation of representatives of institutions such as the European Commission, Chemical Recycling Europe, ANARPLA and Plastics Europe.
Industry companies will then present their main developments and innovations in collection, sorting and the digitalization of these processes. The first day will end with a session on mechanical recycling and workshops on the SOL-REC2 and OSIRIS Network projects. The OSIRIS Network is a strategic cooperation project on technologies for the circular economy of composites and high-value-added complex plastic materials. Four technology centers, GAIKER, AIMPLAS, AITEX and CIDAUT, are collaborating to equip the industry with the capacity to improve the profitability of its recovery processes and reintroduce recycled materials on the market.
Innovations in Emerging Recycling Technologies
On the second day, the first session will focus on chemical recycling and presentations of innovations in these emerging technologies, as well as success stories. A workshop will also be held on the ReMade@ARI Project. The next session will address the challenges facing certain kinds of waste. Finally, the day will end with a session in which companies and experts will analyze advanced techniques for improving recycling processes.
PLASREC is sponsored by Gravipes, Kubota Brabender, Raorsa, Leistritz, Break Machinery, Anarpla, Fontijne Presses, the ReMade@ARI Project, FIMIC, Eversia, Carburos Metálicos and Promak. The organizations ANAIP, the Spanish Consortium of Rubber and different media outlets will also collaborate in the event.
Source: AIMPLAS