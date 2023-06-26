OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Airnov Exhibited Its New Range of HDPE Bottles for Medical Applications at CPHI China
Industry News

Airnov Exhibited Its New Range of HDPE Bottles for Medical Applications at CPHI China

Published on 2023-06-26. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Medical   

Airnov Exhibited Its New Range of HDPE Bottles for Medical Applications at CPHI China Airnov Healthcare Packaging continues to serve the Chinese and global market with a comprehensive range of products, which now includes a new range of HDPE bottles.

From 19-21 June, Airnov exhibited the HDPE portfolio at the highly anticipated CPHI China event in Shanghai. As Asia’s premier pharma event, the tradeshow brought together leading pharma experts from across the end-to-end pharma supply chain to exchange knowledge, build relationships and discuss the latest trends.

Higher Barrier Protection from Moisture than Standard PE Bottles


China is an exceptionally important and exciting market for Airnov,” commented Xander Shao, Acting head of Sales APAC at Airnov. “CPHI China will accelerate Airnov’s organic expansion and deepen our presence in the market. Cutting-edge products with our newest ideology will be presented to the industry along with our current portfolio.

The new range of HDPE bottles is compliant with US FDA, EU regulations and Chinese DMF registration for use in dry pharmaceutical applications. An injection blow molded solution, these pharmaceutical containers offer higher barrier protection from moisture than standard polyethylene bottles of a comparable size.

They also come in a range of sizes and customizable options that start from sizes 30cc to 150cc designed in diameter 33mm and 38mm. Customers can choose to have a drop in desiccant solution with canister/packet or take advantage of the fact that these HDPE bottles are compatible with Airnov’s new IDC (Integrated Desiccant Closure) – this game-changing feature enables manufacturers to reduce the number of components that would typically form a complete desiccant system in a bottle by integrating the desiccant into the closure.

Airnov’s high performance HDPE bottles have won its reputation, especially from the CROs and development teams of novel drugs while providing a high value packaging solution to the customer,” added Xander Shao.

The fact that they can now be integrated with IDC is another major step forward. I’m looking forward to seeing how this unique design will become a disruptive product for the industry, and the upcoming CPHI event is the perfect place to showcase the solution to stakeholders in the Chinese market.

Source: Airnov

