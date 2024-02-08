OK
A.J. Plast Successfully Commissions 10.5m BOPET Line at its New Plant in Thailand

Published on 2024-02-08. Edited By : SpecialChem

At A.J. Plast, Southeast Asia's film manufacturer successfully commissions a 10.5m BOPET line at their new factory in Pin Thong, Thailand. This comes shortly after the start-up of a 10.4m BOPP line.

Lowest Energy Consumption with an Output of 6,000kg/h


This new BOPET line includes the latest features for lowest energy consumption. Its state-of-the-art technology stands for highest film quality. It has a production speed of 550m/min and an output of 6,000kg/h. A.J. Plast is now planning to use the 10.5m BOPET line to produce special film for their extremely quality-conscious Japanese customers.

Mr. Kittiphat Suthisamphat, managing director of A.J. Plast, says, “The new BOPET line has already proven that is ready to enter the ‘go green era’ as well as the ‘smart factory era’. Altogether, we are again very happy with the technology, project execution and support from Brückner.

Helmut Huber, managing director CSO at Brückner Maschinenbau, adds, “We are very pleased and proud to be able to satisfy the high expectations of our long-standing customer and friend A.J. Plast once more.

Source: A.J. Plast


