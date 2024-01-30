ALPLA Acquires Fortiflex, a Puerto Rican Packaging Specialist

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
ALPLA has acquired the packaging specialist Fortiflex based in Puerto Rico. The two companies have been jointly producing packaging for the markets in the Caribbean and Central America since 2017.
By acquiring Fortiflex, ALPLA strengthens its ALPLAindustrial division. This division was established in 2023 for large-volume packaging solutions. The acquisition also expands ALPLA's offerings as a complete provider.
Strengthens Position in Industrial Packaging
The ALPLA Group is accelerating the production of large-volume plastic packaging. The internationally active packaging and recycling specialist has acquired all shares in the packaging company Fortiflex, Inc. The two companies have been partners since 2017. They together produce buckets, lids, crates, tubs and other products at locations in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.
Founded in 1975, Fortiflex is a packaging specialist. It is one of the leading manufacturers in Central America and the Caribbean. Its product range includes over 700 items.
"Through the acquisition of Fortiflex, we strengthen our position, expand our portfolio, and set the stage for further growth in the region. We gain decades of experience, recognized quality and state-of-the-art production lines,
" emphasizes Carlos Torres, ALPLA managing director Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. All 102 employees have been taken over by ALPLA.
Caters to Construction, Chemical and Food Industries
Fortiflex’s facilities supply products to major regional and international customers in the construction, chemical and food industries. They now encompass not just Central America and the Caribbean, but also South and North America. In 2023, ALPLA and Fortiflex installed a new bucket production line in Costa Rica. Further investments are planned.
Integrating Fortiflex into the ALPLA Group creates added value for regional customers. This is combined with the ALPLAindustrial brand portfolio established in 2023. It also utilizes ALPLA’s recycling expertise. "The business with industrial containers has great potential, and as a complete provider, we deliver closures and decorations along with them
," adds Torres.
The acquisition was contractually agreed upon on 22 December 2023. The terms were kept confidential.
Source: ALPLA