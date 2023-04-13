ALPLA Launches JV with HANA Innovation to Produce Sustainable Dispenser Pumps

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Pumps for soap, lotion or shampoo dispensers: the ALPLA Group is expanding its product portfolio with innovative systems for pumps made of plastic.
The globally active packaging and recycling company is entering into a joint venture with HANA Innovation for this purpose. The South Korean producer has developed a patented pump made of a mono-material with maximum recyclability. Together, the two partners want to promote the sustainable system worldwide and push further developments.
High-quality Recyclable Pumps
ALPLA is opening up new markets with pumps and started producing standard pumps for soap and shampoo dispensers in Hyderabad (India) in 2020. By signing a joint venture with the South Korean company HANA Innovation, ALPLA now plans to continue its growth course in the strategically important injection molding (IM) sector.
With its cutting-edge solutions for the cosmetics industry, HANA Innovation is a recognized supplier of pumps and lotion dispensers. Founded in 1993, the company has developed fully recyclable solutions made of plastic mono-material.
“The potential for high-quality, recyclable pumps is enormous. As a system provider, we can offer the matching bottles at the same time. With this new partnership, we are combining our strengths as a globally operating company with the technological edge of HANA Innovation,
” says Michael Feltes, global business development director IM at ALPLA. Sung Il Kang, chairman of HANA Innovation, emphasizes the operational advantages of the joint venture, “The cooperation opens up opportunities for further global commercialization of our products and accelerates the development of sustainable, future-proof solutions.
”
Made of 100% Polypropylene
The ECO Pump system developed by HANA Innovation is made of 100 per cent polypropylene (PP)
, which makes it fully recyclable, and can also be manufactured from post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. In addition to its ecological advantages, the pump convinces with its convenient handling. A smooth spring execution guarantees linear and even force over the entire pump stroke. In the future, the pumps – like all ALPLA products – will also be customizable.
With the new cooperation, the two companies want to push the worldwide distribution of the sustainable pumps with the revolutionary patented plastic spring technology and in addition offer complete systems including the bottle. ALPLA has worldwide production capabilities in injection molding, complemented by many years of recycling expertise and an international network.
The formation of the joint venture is subject to legal and regulatory approval by the relevant competition authorities. The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the partnership.
Source: ALPLA Group