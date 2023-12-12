OK
Plastics & Elastomers
Industry News

APR Joins Canada Plastics Pact to Eliminate Plastic Waste and Pollution

Published on 2023-12-12. Edited By : SpecialChem

APR Joins Canada Plastics Pact to Eliminate Plastic Waste and PollutionThe Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has joined the Canada Plastics Pact (CPP), which aims to eliminate plastic waste and pollution by bringing together businesses, government, non-governmental organizations, and other key stakeholders in the Canadian plastics value chain.

APR and CPP share the common goal of creating a circular plastics economy, where plastic is kept in the economy and out of people, animals, and the environment.

Aligning NA's Design for Recyclability with EU's RecyClass


The APR has long recognized that significant, systemwide change is imperative to realize a circular economy for plastics. Through fostering innovation and collaboration, APR joins CPP's 98+ partners from across the plastics value chain taking meaningful steps to eliminate unnecessary and problematic plastics, redesign packaging and bolstering their usage of recycled plastic.

"The Canada Plastics Pact is helping to shape important discussions on the management of post-consumer plastics and convening leaders across the value-chain committed to solutions," said Steve Alexander, APR president & CEO.

"APR's tools and resources are endorsed and aligned internationally. This partnership is part of larger harmonization efforts across the globe including APR's work to align North America's design for recyclability guidance with Europe's RecyClass. By working together, we will help achieve an effective and robust plastics recycling system in Canada and beyond."

Driving Innovation for Easy Recycling of Plastic Packaging


The Canada Plastics Pact is a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Plastics Pact Network a globally aligned response to plastic waste and pollution that enables vital knowledge sharing and coordinated action. Although the CPP is complementary to, and follows the ambitious precedents set by the existing global network of Plastics Pacts, it is tailored to meet the unique needs and challenges of the Canadian market. The Pact reflects Canadian priorities and realities, while still propelling closer to other developed nations in its management of plastic waste.

"As CPP Partners commit to driving innovation and scalable actions that will result in less plastic packaging overall and easier to recycle plastics packaging, our goal is to align as much as possible with the U.S. for a unified circular approach to packaging design throughout North America," said Cher Mereweather, managing director at the Canada Plastics Pact. "The inclusion of APR in our collaborative efforts is a significant step towards accelerating plastics recyclability by including their technical guidance and expertise for package design."

As a CPP Partner, the APR has agreed to provide its industry perspective and technical expertise to support the CPP in achieving its goals. The APR is also a founding Activator and Advisory Council member of the U.S. Plastics Pact.

Source: Association of Plastic Recyclers
