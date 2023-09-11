Arburg to Showcase IM Machines as an Alternative to Thermoforming at Fakuma

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Machinery Part Design & Manufacturing
Trade visitors to Arburg’s stand, 3101 in Hall A3, Fakuma, will discover nine exciting exhibits together with all they need to know about the topics of sustainability, digitalization and automation in the world of plastics.
An electric Allrounder 720 A "Ultimate" will be demonstrating that high-quality injection molding technology can be an alternative to thermoforming. The exhibit will use injection compression moulding to produce thin-walled IML cups that can be easily recycled after use.
Injection Speed of Up to 400 Millimeters per Second
The directly driven high-performance machine with a clamping force of 2,900 kN is equipped with a size 1300 injection unit that is specifically optimized for high performance.
Thanks to high-precision servo motors from Arburg's sister company AMKmotion, very high injection volume flows and injection speeds of up to 400 millimeters per second can be achieved.
The exhibit uses a 4-cavity mold from Brink to produce thin-walled IML round cups from polypropylene (PP)
using the injection compression molding process. The flow path/wall thickness ratio is 380:1. For process monitoring, the mold is equipped with six high-resolution inductive position measuring and embossing sensors.
Four molded parts, each weighing 10.8 grams and with a wall thickness of only 0.37 millimeters, are produced in a cycle time of 3.95 seconds. The plastic has a biomass footprint and ISCC-certified. Also integrated into the production cell is a side-entry robot from Brink that inserts the labels, removes the finished cups and stacks them on a conveyor belt.
Injection Compression Molding: 20% Less Energy Footprint
In this particularly resource-saving application for the packaging industry, special emphasis was placed on energy efficiency and on a part design that saves materials.
Thanks to the all-electric packaging machine in combination with injection compression molding, the energy footprint is improved by 20% with a significant reduction in part weight from 13 to 10.8 grams. Meanwhile, the flow path/wall thickness ratio is 380:1. Normally, this would require a very high level of injection pressure – at the expense of energy requirements and mold wear. This is why injection compression molding is used for this application.
Compared to classic injection molding, this process requires significantly less injection pressure, and it is possible to work with mold temperatures of 20 instead of 12° Celsius. The special "Next Cycle IML" label can be completely separated from the PP of the cup during recycling, so that the product can be recycled by type after use. In contrast to thermoforming, no pre-produced foils are used, and no stamping waste is produced.
Source: Arburg