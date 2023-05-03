Arkema Introduces Its Online Platform to Ease 3D Printing Material Selection

TAGS: 3D Printing
Arkema launches “EASY3D”, its online on-demand additive manufacturing platform.
The platform allows the user to select the ideal 3D printing material based upon a proprietary algorithmic selection tool and to order parts online from Arkema’s trusted suppliers – all with just a few clicks.
Open-source and User-friendly
The new platform marries material and cloud-based software expertise to provide easy access to a global supplier network for on-demand 3D printing. Some integrated suppliers are even members of the HP Digital Manufacturing Network and EOS Contract Manufacturing Network, certified by HP and EOS, respectively, providers of industrial 3D printing solutions worldwide.
Included in the high-performance materials portfolio are Arkema’s leading ranges of biobased Rilsan® Polyamide 11
, Pebax® thermoplastic elastomers
, Kynar® PVDF
, and Kepstan® PEKK
. The list of materials is expected to grow in the future.
The platform is accessible for free and the steps are simple and straightforward:
-
The user securely uploads their part information
-
The tool selects the optimal material and provides printability analysis
-
The customer generates a real-time price quote and confirms an order to the selected part manufacturer
The benefits of this user-friendly online platform are significant:
-
Faster identification and qualification of parts for Additive Manufacturing use cases
-
Faster order-to-production timelines with automated price-quoting
-
A centralized communication channel to improve transparency and share production and shipping updates
To Facilitate Adoption of End-to-End 3D Printing Technology
The new “Easy3D” platform, created by Arkema in collaboration with 3YOURMIND, an on-demand software specialist, is designed to allow part manufacturers to accelerate on-demand production in an optimized ecosystem. “Our mission is to facilitate the easy adoption of end-to-end 3D printing technology with advanced and bio-circular materials. Easy3D is a new milestone that will provide end users with digital access to our expertise in advanced materials for 3D printing as well as an optimized supply chain option
,” said Adrien Lapeyre, Arkema 3D Printing Group program director.
“Arkema's mission is to open up and unlock additive manufacturing possibilities thanks to a large portfolio of high-end materials. This portfolio, coupled with 3YOURMIND's algorithms, empowers engineers to determine which material is best suited for their application and order the part needed from a network of qualified suppliers in just a few clicks
.” says 3YOURMIND managing director Bas DE JONG.
“Our mission is to facilitate the easy adoption of end-to-end 3D printing technology with advanced and bio-circular materials. Easy3D is a new milestone that will provide end users with digital access to our expertise in advanced materials for 3D printing as well as an optimized supply chain option,
” Adrien Lapeyre, Arkema 3d Printing Group Program director.
Source: Arkema