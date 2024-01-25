Avient Launches Acetaldehyde Control Technology for PET Packaging

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Avient Corporation announces the launch of ColorMatrix™ AAnchor™, an innovative acetaldehyde control technology designed for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging.
This cutting-edge packaging solution addresses the challenges associated with increased rPET content by offering improved recyclability and enhancing bottle quality.
Helps Achieve Sustainability Goals with High-quality PET Packaging
This technology offers a comprehensive solution to enhance the recyclability and quality of PET packaging. As sustainability becomes a priority, brands are seeking to integrate higher proportions of recycled material into their packaging. However, elevated rPET content frequently necessitates increased usage of acetaldehyde (AA) scavengers. This can create difficulties associated with accumulation, including migration and increased risk of exceeding regulatory migration limits.
One of the standout features of ColorMatrix™ AAnchor™ is a very low tendency for migration. It reduces the risk of exceeding regulatory limits, even in closed-loop recycling systems where accumulation and migration risk are highest. Improved thermal stability also offers improved processability. This avoids processing issues related to sublimation and deposition on equipment and molds. This is turn helps to improve efficiency and throughput.
"We are thrilled to introduce ColorMatrix™ AAnchor™ to our customers,
" said Andrea Smith, global product manager at Avient Corporation. "This new technology represents a significant advancement in a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation. By addressing the challenges associated with increased rPET content, ColorMatrix™ AAnchor™ helps brands achieve their sustainability goals while delivering high-quality PET packaging.
"
ColorMatrix™ AAnchor™ also offers excellent bottle aesthetics and mechanical strength. This ultimately potentially extending the shelf life of packaged products. It also helps control odor and minimize the risk of off-taste in bottle contents. The technology is compliant with European food contact regulations.
Source: Avient