Avient Opens Its First Production Line for Long-fiber Reinforced Composites in Asia

TAGS: Thermoplastic Composites Metal Replacement
Avient Corporation, a provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions and services, announced the addition of its first production line for Complēt™ and OnForce™ long fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites in Asia.
The new line was installed at Avient’s Asia regional headquarters in Shanghai to help meet the increased demand for composite materials in applications that require excellent impact strength, elastic modulus, and material strength.
Ideal Alternatives to Metals
“With the composites market transitioning from traditional materials like aluminum alloy or steel to long fiber composites, we are seeing an increasing need for an integrated approach that includes material formulation, component design, and forming process,
" says Flight Xu, general manager, Specialty Engineered Materials Asia at Avient. “Combined with engineering support and design for manufacturability services from Avient Design, our new production line offers local customers an efficient and agile setup that helps them accelerate speed to market and differentiate from their competition.
”
Complēt™ and OnForce™ composites have structural characteristics that provide stiffness, strength, and toughness, making them ideal alternatives to metals. Using these composites as a metal replacement also fosters significant weight reductions along with the time and cost savings benefits of single-step injection molding.
Additionally, Avient’s team of specialized industrial designers and project engineers at Avient Design possess extensive knowledge of both materials and molding. They are well-equipped to provide our customers with crucial insights into design and materials, helping them launch groundbreaking products that can meet their constantly evolving industry requirements.
If local and regional customers require, these Complēt™ and OnForce™ formulations can be tailored to meet specific application requirements by utilizing a range of engineering resins, from polypropylene (PP)
and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)
to polyphenylene sulfide (PPS)
and polyphthalamide (PPA) for power tools, sports equipment, utility vehicle, furniture, and outdoor recreation applications.
Source: Avient