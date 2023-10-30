OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  Axen, IFPEN and JEPLAN to Start Rewind® PET Semi-industrial Recycling Unit in Japan
Industry News

Published on 2023-10-30. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

Axen, IFPEN and JEPLAN to Start Rewind® PET Semi-industrial Recycling Unit in JapanAxens, IFPEN and JEPLAN entered into a partnership in 2020 to develop and license an innovative recycling process, called Rewind® PET, that can be used to recycle all types of waste Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), especially those difficult to recycle mechanically.

With the support of the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME), this collaboration has resulted in the construction, commissioning and recent start-up of their Rewind® PET semi-industrial unit, which modifies and expands JEPLAN’s existing Kitakyushu Hibikinada Pilot (KHP) demonstration plant, in Kitakyushu-city, Japan.

To Demonstrate Integration of the Process into Existing Facilities


The production capacity of the Rewind® PET semi-industrial unit keeps the same capacity of the KHP demonstration plant before modifications, at one thousand tons per annum (1 KTA).

The aim of this unit is to show future industrial customers how the innovative PET recycling process, developed by the three partners, can be integrated into their own production and recycling facilities. This is a key step for the three partners in view of the commercialization (licensing) by Axens, which is intended to start by the end of 2023 once the process has been fully validated.

The Rewind® PET process will produce a high-quality, virgin-like, recycled PET, suitable for all PET applications including food contact packaging or textiles.

Source: Axens
