BASF Launches its Chemical Recycling Project in the U.S.

For the first time, BASF brings Ccycled® products made in the U.S. to the market using plastic waste feedstocks.
Leveraging its global expertise in ChemCycling®, BASF offers its customers ISCC+ certified advanced recycled building blocks. These building blocks come from the BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals (BTP) facility located in Port Arthur, Texas.
Uses Mass Balance Approach to Create Building Blocks
ChemCycling®
uses recycled feedstock derived from plastic waste in the conventional production process. This partially replaces fossil resources.
The recycled feedstock gets attributed to the advanced recycled building blocks. This is done using a mass balance approach
. These building blocks can be used for many BASF products manufactured in the United States. It includes superabsorbent polymers, engineered plastics or polyurethanes.
“As an industry pioneer in advanced recycling, BASF is building on its experience, innovative strength and great partnerships along the value chain to create a more circular economy for plastics,
” said Dr. Gulay Serhatkulu, senior vice president Petrochemicals, BASF North America. “By using recycled raw materials at the beginning of the chemical value chain, plastic waste becomes a resource, creating value for the environment, society and the economy.
”
In the United States, less than 9% of plastic waste is recycled each year. By establishing advanced recycling
as a complementary solution to mechanical recycling, more plastic waste can be utilized. This particularly includes plastics that cannot be mechanically recycled for technological, economic, or ecological reasons. These include plastics with residues and mixed plastic waste fractions. Without advanced recycling, these would be landfilled or incinerated.
“We are excited to highlight this new local production to our customers. New products from advanced recycling have the same properties as products using fossil-derived building blocks,
” said Johanne Wilson, business development manager for ChemCycling®
at BASF. “Our customers can process Ccycled® products in the same way as conventionally manufactured products for use in their downstream businesses including high-performance packaging and demanding applications such as automotive or construction.
”
