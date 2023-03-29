trinamiX’s NIR Spectroscopy Solutions for On-site Plastic Identification at Chinaplas

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Creativity with Plastics CHINAPLAS
trinamiX, a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF, recently announced that it will be exhibiting at Chinaplas 2023 to present its Mobile NIR Spectroscopy Solutions in Shenzhen.
Can Distinguish More Than 30 Plastic Types
Combining a robust handheld device with an intuitive app, the innovative solutions identify a broad range of plastic and textile materials on the spot. trinamiX thereby empowers customers across the circular economy value chain to improve sorting of waste streams as a crucial step in the recycling process.
At the push of a button, trinamiX Mobile NIR Spectroscopy Solutions distinguish more than 30 plastic types as well as 15 different kinds of textiles and compositions without damaging the material. Within seconds, the results are shown on the user’s smartphone and become available in a customer portal where in-depth reports can be created.
The spectrum of the plastic solution ranges from classic polyolefins including PE
, PP
and PVC
to technical plastics such as ABS
or PA
. The newly launched textile solution supports a wide selection of textile grades used in clothing, furniture, and household goods, including cotton, wool, silk, and nylon 6/6.6. Textile blends for the most common material types can also be identified.
Sorts Used Plastics and Textiles into Clean Waste Streams
trinamiX aims to help businesses sort used plastics and textiles into clean waste streams which in turn improve the overall recycling quality. Working closely with customers and partners in various industries around the world, trinamiX empowers circular business models and contributes to an efficient and reliable waste collection, sorting and recycling infrastructure.
"With the introduction of our Mobile NIR Spectroscopy Solutions, we’re equipping businesses in China with flexible material identification wherever large industrial solutions don’t fit
," said Yang Yuxuan, senior business development manager for Greater China at trinamiX. “We’re proud that our solutions bring value to companies while contributing to a more sustainable future in Asia and beyond
."
Visit BASF at Chinaplas for live product demonstrations of trinamiX’s solutions in hall 17, booth no. 17F71.
Source: BASF