Plastics & Elastomers
  Researchers Develop Biodegradable Self-healing Plastic
Researchers Develop Biodegradable Self-healing Plastic

Published on 2023-09-06. Edited By : SpecialChem

Researchers Develop Biodegradable Self-healing PlasticKonstanz chemists present the next generation of their mineral plastic that can be produced with the help of microorganisms and is completely biodegradable.

In 2016, the research team around Konstanz chemist Helmut Cölfen presented a mineral plastic with self-healing properties. However, even though the plastic, with its novel manufacturing process and outstanding material properties, has since attracted great interest from industry, it still had a crucial shortcoming from the Konstanz chemists' point of view: due to its chemical composition, it was difficult to biodegrade.

Using Polyglutamic Acid Instead of Polyacrylic Acid


"Previously, we used polyacrylic acid to produce our mineral plastic. Chemically, this acid has the same backbone as polyethylene, which is known to cause major problems in the environment because it is hardly biodegradable", explains Cölfen.

The research team led by Cölfen and Ilesha Avasthi, a postdoc in Cölfen's lab, therefore set to work looking for an alternative basic building block to develop an environmentally compatible mineral plastic that retains the intriguing properties of the original material. And they found what they were looking for.

In their current publication in the journal Small Methods, the Konstanz chemists present the next generation of their mineral plastic. Instead of petroleum-based ingredients such as polyacrylic acid, they now use polyglutamic acid. This natural biopolymer is readily available in large quantities and can even be obtained sustainably, for example from biotechnological production using microorganisms. A variety of microorganisms that already exist in the environment can degrade polyglutamic acid.

"Our new mineral plastic has the same positive properties as the previous one but has the decisive advantage that its basic building block – polyglutamic acid – can be produced with the help of microorganisms and is completely biodegradable", says Helmut Cölfen.

Complete Biodegradation within 32 Days


In order to prove that this biodegradability also applies to the new mineral plastic itself and not just to its individual components, the chemists enlisted the support of David Schleheck and postdoc Harry Lerner from the Department of Biology at the University of Konstanz. "Helmut Cölfen has created a new type of mineral plastic in his laboratory, and our task now was to make it disappear again with the help of microorganisms", says Schleheck with a smile.

In degradation experiments, the biologists were able to show that microorganisms found in forest soils, for example, began metabolizing mineral plastic after just a few days. After only 32 days, the microorganisms had completely degraded the plastic. So, the researchers have actually succeeded in making mineral plastic with all its positive material properties now also sustainable and biodegradable.

Source: Universität Konstanz
