Borealis Supports the Development of the UN Treaty on Plastics Pollution

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
The development of a legally binding UN treaty is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to tackle the plastic pollution crisis in a globally coordinated way. The resolution adopted at the UN Environmental Assembly in March 2022 marked the start of the intergovernmental negotiation process for a global plastic treaty. It is a clear call for system change towards a circular economy for plastics, ensuring it stays in the economy and out of the environment.
Over 100 leading businesses, like Borealis, financial institutions and NGOs, are aligned behind the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty's policy recommendations.
Their shared vision sees the treaty as the key policy mechanism to accelerate progress in three critical areas: the reduction of plastic production (prioritizing eliminating problematic plastic applications with a high probability of leaking into the environment and reducing demand for short-lived products that cannot be circulated in practice and at scale) and use through a circular economy approach, increased circulation of all necessary plastics, and the prevention and remediation of hard-to-abate micro- and macro-plastic leakage into the environment.
Joined Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty
Borealis has been passionate about this mission from day one: in 2018, as part of The Global Commitment led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF) in collaboration with the UN Environment Program. In 2021, they pledged to sell 350 kilotons of post-consumer recycled plastics per year by 2025, and they became early signatories to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and WWF’s call for a UN treaty to address plastic pollution.
Borealis has joined the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty, convened by the EMF and the WWF. Their shared vision sees the treaty as the key policy mechanism to accelerate progress to a circular economy and end plastic pollution.
Borealis is committed to supporting and amplifying the Coalition’s efforts in each of these areas, as well as to doing all they can to drive progress ourselves.
Sustainability Goals
Their circular cascade shows how they're combining a holistic view of the plastics lifecycle with breakthrough technologies to advance circularity and continually reduce the share of plastics that are made from fossil fuels.
With their Borcycle™
, Borvida™, Bornewables™ and Stelora™ ranges, they offer the entire range of circular products from biomass, as well as mechanically and chemically recycled feedstock. In addition, they continue to invest in recycling technologies and theirinnovation capabilities, their enablers to lead the charge on a circular transformation.
Their sustainability ambition going forward is to create a world where there is no waste of resources, no emissions into the environment and no harm to society, while delivering prosperity for Borealis and the stakeholders.
Circular Economy Goals
In 2019, Borealis processed around 64 kilotons of circular products in Europe. By 2025, Borealis is targeting a capacity increase of circular product solutions to 600 kilotons. These include recycled and renewable polymers and chemicals, as well as renewable hydrocarbons. By 2030, the capacity of circular products and solutions is set to reach 1.8 million tons globally, turning today’s plastic waste into a valuable resource to be reused. Moving from a linear towards a circular economy will also significantly reduce the Group’s Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions.
Greenhouse Gas Emissions Goals
Borealis aims to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from 5.1 million tons (base year 2019) to less than 2 million tons by 2030. The emission reduction portfolio includes increased use of electricity from renewable sources throughout the decade, as well as carbon capture projects, which will come on stream in the second half of this decade. The reduction target also includes the announced divestment of Borealis’ nitrogen business, which comprises fertilizers, technical nitrogen products and melamine.
Energy Consumption Goals
In 2022, around 28% of the electricity Borealis used in its own operations was derived from renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power. By 2025, the share of renewables in the electricity mix will increase to 40%. By 2030, 100% of the electricity used in Borealis’ Polyolefins and Hydrocarbons operations will be of renewable origin. Furthermore, the Group aims to achieve zero non-emerging flaring, and continues to strive towards zero loss of plastic pellets from its operations.
Source: Borealis