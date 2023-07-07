OK
Plastics & Elastomers
Industry News

Borealis to Acquire Rialti, an Italian Polypropylene Compounder and Recycler

Published on 2023-07-07. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive    Appliances   

Borealis to Acquire Rialti Borealis announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire Rialti S.p.A., an Italian polypropylene compounder and recycler. Closing of this transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Makes IM and Extrusion PP Compounds for Various Industries


Based in the area of Varese, Italy, Rialti is one of the European market players specialized in production of sustainable polypropylene (PP) compounds with a focus on mechanically recycled PP feedstock from post-industrial and post-consumer waste. With over thirty years of experience, Rialti utilizes its annual capacity of 50,000 tonnes to make injection moulding and extrusion PP compounds with applications in different industries, including automotive, appliances and construction.

During the past decade we’ve made steady progress in our circularity journey. The addition of Rialti to our portfolio will expand our circular offering and strengthen our ability to serve our customers in meeting their sustainability ambitions. As such we continue reinventing essentials for sustainable living” says Lucrèce Foufopoulos, Borealis executive vice president Polyolefins, Innovation & Technology and Circular Economy Solutions.

Source: Borealis
automotive-pushbox Appliances CHA


