Cannon to Showcase Its Innovative Interwet LFI Technology for Composites at JEC World

TAGS: Automotive Thermoplastic Composites Machinery Part Design & Manufacturing
At JEC World 2023, Cannon Afros, a company of the Cannon Group and provider of high-performance dosing and mixing equipment and processing technologies will showcase its innovative Interwet Long Fiber Injection (LFI) technology for the internal co-injection mixing process of polyurethane (PU) formulations which can be reinforced with a wide range of fibers.
Compression Molded Automotive Structural Parts
“The novel aspect of this technology lies in the thorough wetting of the glass fiber roving, using a special internal co-injection mixing concept,
” said Dario Pigliafreddo, key account manager at Cannon Afros. “A vacuum draws glass fiber roving into a chopper placed on top of a specially modified, proprietary Free Pouring Laminar SR L-shaped high-pressure mixing head, and again, using a vacuum, the chopped long or short glass fibers are sucked inside the mixing chamber and wetted with the polyurethane formulation producing a homogeneous dispersion, hence the process we call Interwet
.”
The Interwet-LFI technology was developed to produce compression molded automotive structural parts reinforced with glass fiber roving as an alternative to production processes based on glass mats or chopped glass fiber pre-blended with polyol.
“We partnered with Cannon to achieve an ambitious goal to produce complex semi-structural and structural glass fiber reinforced polyurethane exterior body components in a one-step process using their unique Interwet-LFI technology, which combines in-mold coating for an excellent surface aesthetic ready for painting
,” said Jiri Kutlvasr, executive manager of ECOS Chocen. “Cannon delivered a turnkey solution for the Interwet-LFI process including dosing unit machines and mixing heads, molds and presses and robotic process automation that bring high quality and facilitate and increase repeatability and overall productivity.
”
The interest in the structural properties achievable with Interwet-LFI technology and process is attracting the attention of OEMs fabricating exterior panels for electric vehicles (EVs) in the burgeoning pursuit of lightweighting.
Cannon will feature a presentation focusing on ‘Structural and Aesthetic Lightweight Applications for EVs with Interwet-LFI technology’ led by Fabio Carminati, sales manager, Cannon Tipos, during the ‘Composites Exchange’ sessions at JEC World 2023 on Wednesday, April 26 Agora 5 (16:30-16:55).
Cannon Group is exhibiting at JEC World 2023, Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris, France (April 25-27), in Hall 5 Booth N56.
Source: Cannon Group