Cannon to Showcase its LFI Technology to Produce GFR-PU Parts at CAMX 2023

At CAMX 2023, Cannon showcases its Interwet-Long Fiber Injection (LFI) technology to produce glass fiber reinforced polyurethane (GFR-PU) parts.
Ideal for Civil Engineering Applications
Cannon’s Interwet-LFI technology is an automatic and highly flexible process allowing for a wide range of fillers with a fiber volume fraction (FVF) up to 50 percent. For optimum tensile strength, fiber loading and reinforcement length, ranging from 12.5 to 100mm, can be adjusted during the spraying cycle.
Furthermore, deflectors near the spray head’s nozzles control fiber orientation. This allows a more uniform lay-down when manufacturing shallow and/or deep ribbed thin-walled parts as well as thicker load-bearing components.
Structural and semi-structural GFR-PU parts and components for a wide range of applications - not requiring high surface aesthetics - can be produced utilizing the Interwet-LFI process alone. It is ideal for civil engineering applications: manhole covers, frames, and chambers, all made much lighter than their steel counterparts. This reduces the need for heavy installation equipment, saving time, labor and costs.
“Interwet-LFI technology offers a one-stop shop solution for GFR-PU serial parts production. At its core is our innovative, proprietary, and specially adapted self-cleaning Free Pouring Laminar SR L-shaped high-pressure mixing head,
” said Dario Pigliafreddo, key account manager at Cannon Afros.
“A vacuum pulls continuous dry roving from creels through a fiberglass chopper positioned above the head while a second vacuum draws the chopped long, or short glass fibers into the mixing chamber. Inside it is wetted with a two-component polyurethane formulation, creating a homogenous blend which is sprayed into a heated mold, then closed until polymerization is complete. For OEMs and Tier suppliers Interwet-LFI is a timesaving, attractive alternative to production processes based on glass mats or chopped glass fiber pre-blended with polyol.
”
IMC+LFI Technology for Multi-colored Parts with Surface Aesthetics
The Interwet-LFI process can also be used for enhancing the structure of previously thermoformed, highly aesthetic polymer components. Spraying a GFR-PU layer onto the reverse side of external body panels for roofs, side and rear panels for buses, trucks, and agricultural vehicles, adds stiffness, strength, and durability.
Combining in-mold barrier coating (IMC) and Interwet-LFI technology makes it possible to obtain multi-colored parts with high surface aesthetics, excellent chemical and mechanical performance, while bonding to the PU substrate — all in a single process. A self-releasing primer, which eliminates the need for mold release agents, is sprayed onto the open mold, followed by a barrier coating. Next, the GFR-PU formulation is injected, and the mold closed. After curing the part is de-molded, displaying a superior surface aesthetic which can be painted.
Cannon provides customers a complete turnkey Interwet-LFI mass production line including raw material storage, the latest generation of dosing units and patented mixing heads, robotics, in-mold coating spraying equipment, molds, presses and thermoforming machines, post-curing jigs, and eco-cleaner to filter, recirculate and re-use cleaning agents.
Cannon Group is exhibiting at Booth GG18 at CAMX 2023 held in Atlanta GA, USA (Oct. 30 – Nov. 2).
Source: Cannon Group