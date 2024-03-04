CARBIOS Partner with Landbell Group for Recycling of Post-consumer PET Waste

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
CARBIOS and Landbell Group announce the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding. The MoU was signed for the sourcing, preparation and recycling of post-consumer PET waste using CARBIOS’ biorecycling technology at its first commercial plant in Longlaville from 2026.
Requires Less Sorting and Washing
The partnership will leverage Landbell Group’s expertise and network in the sourcing of PET packaging and textile waste. This waste will be prepared for biorecycling. Thanks to CARBIOS’ highly selective enzyme, less sorting and washing is required compared to current recycling technologies. This offers future savings in energy and water use.
From 2026, Landbell Group will supply CARBIOS with 15 kt/year of PET flakes. This ensures a steady supply chain for sustainable PET production. These flakes will serve as essential feedstock for CARBIOS’ production of food-grade PTA and MEG, which are further re-polymerized into PET.
Through the partnership with Landbell Group in Germany, the supply of multilayer trays through the CITEO tender in France, and the MoU with Indorama Ventures, CARBIOS will have sourced over 70% of its feedstock required for the 50kt/year capacity. This will happen when its first commercial plant in Longlaville, France, operates at full capacity. Close to the borders with Belgium, Germany, and Luxembourg, the plant’s location is strategic for nearby waste supplies.
Through this partnership with CARBIOS, Landbell Group will ensure that problematic PET fractions, such as multilayered, colored, and opaque trays from packaging waste, and polyester textile waste, are redirected towards recycling. In this way, Landbell Group strengthens its commitment to the development of innovative recycling solutions to enable a circular economy.
57% Less CO2 Emissions Compared with the Production of Virgin Plastic
"Through our new partnership with Landbell Group, CARBIOS secures a significant feedstock supply for our first commercial plant, and we are pleased to make biorecycled PET available to Landbell’s extensive client portfolio, powering a circular economy for plastic. CARBIOS’ innovative biorecycling technology enables the conversion of diverse wastes into valuable products, enhancing flexibility and competitiveness. By minimizing bottle usage and diversifying raw material sources, we’re advancing sustainability while meeting market demands effectively. Together, we’re forging a future where waste becomes a valuable resource,
" Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of CARBIOS
"PET trays are extensively used in food packaging due to their excellent barrier properties, transparency and strength. However, PET trays, especially with a multi-layered structure, currently pose a challenge for mechanical recycling. The innovative depolymerization process developed by CARBIOS facilitates the recycling of PET waste into high-quality recycled PET. Landbell Group and CARBIOS together will enable closed-loop recycling of problematic PET waste to allow its customers – packaging manufacturers and brands – to use recycled content in food packaging and meet their sustainability targets,
" Uwe Echteler, COO of Landbell Group
Recent life-cycle analyses show a 57% reduction in CO2
emissions compared with the production of virgin plastic. For every ton of recycled PET produced, 1.3 tons of oil are avoided. Compared with conventional recycling, enzymatic recycling is 5 times more circular (calculated according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Material Circularity Indicator. Thanks to its highly selective enzyme, optimized for efficient PET degradation, CARBIOS’ depolymerization process can process all types of PET waste. This includes colored, multilayer or textile waste that cannot be recycled using current technologies. Furthermore, the two monomers produced (PTA and MEG) make it possible to recreate recycled PET products of identical quality to petro-sourced ones, and suitable for food contact.
