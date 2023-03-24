OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Colormax Systems to Present Feeding Solutions for Plastic Recycling at Chinaplas
Industry News

Colormax Systems to Present Feeding Solutions for Plastic Recycling at Chinaplas

Published on 2023-03-24. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics    Machinery     CHINAPLAS   

Colormax Systems' Feeding Solutions for Plastic RecyclingAt this year’s Chinaplas (April 17-20, 2023, Shenzhen, P.R. China) Colormax Systems, a brand of Coperion, Stuttgart/Germany, is presenting feeding solutions for plastics processing and recycling at the Coperion Booth 10K31 in Hall 10 in the German Pavilion.

The high-accuracy loss-in-weight twin screw feeder C/S-LW-NT28 will be on display. This feeder and all other Colormax feeders are ideal for reliable feeding at a consistent performance.

Loss-in-Weight Feeders to Handle Bulk Materials


At Chinaplas, Colormax Systems is exhibiting a C/S-LW-NT28 twin screw loss-in-weight feeder mounted on top of a Coperion STS 25 Mc laboratory extruder. Loss-in-weight feeders are ideal for applications where the bulk density of the material being fed is not consistent, or when precise feed accuracy is critical to the quality of the end product.

These feeders are often required for continuous processes, such as extrusion, where precise ratios of multiple ingredients must be controlled. Twin screw loss-in-weight feeders are an ideal solution for more difficult to handle bulk materials.

The NT28 twin screw loss-in-weight feeder is designed to provide high value, reliable and accurate gravimetric feeding for a wide variety of materials including hard to handle bulk solids such as poor flowing powders. Feed rates range from 5 to 600 dm³/h, depending on feeder capacity and material characteristics.

NT28 feeder is mounted on the Colormax Systems C2 scale, which uses a high-speed, highly accurate load cell. The scale is constructed of stainless steel and the scale housing is completely enclosed. All feeder parts that are in contact with the material are made of stainless steel. The feeder is easily disassembled for cleaning or change-over. The gravimetric control software of the Colormax Systems loss-in-weight feeders provides consistent, accurate, reliable and repeatable results. The operator interface allows for individual unit and recipe control. Each feeder has its own control board. Connection between control boards and operator interface is done via industrial protocol.

You might also be interested in Reactive Extrusion for Twin Screw Extrusion Professionals

Source: Coperion
sustainability-and-bioplastic-channels title=machinery-chapushChinaplas cha title=


Spotlight
DSM
Materials for safe, sustainable & reliable water contact
Discover DSM's proven thermoplastic solutions
Read More
Discover SPS by Idemitsu
Create high heat resisting, warp-free microwaveable containers
Learn more about XAREC™ SPS resin by Idemitsu
Read More
Mitsui Chemicals’s TPX™
TPX™, the perfect polyolefin for cross-industry applications
Achieve heat resistance & releasability with Mitsui's TPX™
Read More
TPX™
TPX™ high performance polymer for high-speed telecommunications
Discover TPX™ high wavelength telecommunication applications
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top