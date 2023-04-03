Covestro Completes Sale of Its Additive Manufacturing Business to Stratasys

TAGS: 3D Printing
Covestro has successfully completed the sale of its Additive Manufacturing Business to the 3D printing company Stratasys as of April 3, 2023.
The Group had announced in August 2022 that it would sell the Additive Manufacturing Business for a selling price of approximately EUR 43 million. In addition, a potential earn-out of up to EUR 37 million was agreed, which is subject to the achievement of various performance metrics.
Solutions for Common Polymer 3D Printing Processes
The Additive Manufacturing Business provides material solutions for common polymer 3D printing processes and includes, among others, products of the Resins & Functional Materials business acquired from DSM in 2021. Included are employees, R&D facilities and offices across Europe, the U.S. and Asia.
With the divestment of the Additive Manufacturing Business, Covestro continues its portfolio optimization and focuses even stronger on the extensive product offering for its customers in main customer industries. As part of its strategy "Sustainable Future", Covestro is focusing on sustainable growth and becoming fully circular.
Browse this extensive guide on additive manufacturing to learn about the process and the types of polymers used.
Source: Covestro