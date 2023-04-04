DSM Engineering Materials and LANXESS HPM Merge to Form Envalior

TAGS: Automotive Electrical & Electronics Sustainability and Bioplastics Metal Replacement
Envalior officially launches itself as a new company. With a turnover of around EUR 4 billion, and a highly skilled, diverse global workforce of around 4,000 employees worldwide, Envalior ranks among the top engineering materials companies globally.
Envalior emerges from the combination of two highly complementary industry leaders in engineering materials – DSM Engineering Materials (DEM) and LANXESS High Performance Materials (HPM) – under the ownership of global private equity firm Advent International and specialty chemicals company LANXESS.
Unique Portfolio of Recycled and Bio-based Materials
The new company builds on a 100-year track record of customer-focused innovation and a strong global footprint in Asia, Europe, and the US, and will offer its customers a unique portfolio of product brands and recycled and bio-based materials, combined with deep application and materials expertise. The company’s high-performance solutions enable the transformation of key industries, such as automotive and new mobility, electronics and electrical, and consumer goods sectors.
The new corporate brand reflects a combination of characteristics that best summarizes Envalior’s ambition: EN (engaging, enterprising, engineering, environment) and VALIOR (value-driven and value-creating).
Calum MacLean, CEO of Envalior, said, “All of us on Envalior’s leadership team are very excited to build on the impressive legacies of these two great companies. The launch of Envalior is a proud moment for us and all our employees around the world, and I am deeply grateful to everyone whose contributions have enabled us to reach this exciting milestone. Our new company’s product portfolio includes some of the most recognizable product brands in our industry, and we are a leading supplier to a number of key industries. By combining two highly complementary businesses, we have created a true industry leader that will realize value and drive progress for our customers, our employees, our shareholders, and society as a whole.
”
MacLean also underlined that the company will continue the focus on sustainable solutions first started at DEM and HPM, “Envalior will build on its strong track record of innovating at the forefront of changing market dynamics and evolving customer needs focusing on sustainability. We will be known for our highly collaborative and pioneering spirit. Moving forward, we will continue to drive carbon-efficient and circular technology within our industry to enable sustainable solutions across the value chain.
”
Ronald Ayles, managing partner and global head of Chemicals at Advent International, said, “We are very excited to be supporting Envalior as it takes its place as a new industry leader. Envalior has great potential for sustainable, long-term growth in the specialty materials industry. We look forward to working with the leadership team of Envalior and its employees to cement its strong market position and achieve its growth ambitions through continued investment
.”
Lightweight Materials to Replace Metals
Matthias Zachert, CEO of LANXESS AG, said, “With the joint venture, we are launching a global champion in high-performance polymers. The company has all it takes to actively shape future trends such as in new mobility and to benefit from its great growth potential. We look forward to accompanying and supporting Envalior on this journey.
”
A trusted partner to the automotive sector, Envalior delivers materials for lightweight elements that replace metals, e.g., in structural parts, allowing for essential CO2
emissions savings. Envalior also paves the way for e-mobility as its materials are used in battery and charging systems, electronic control systems, power electronics and many other automotive applications.
Envalior’s high-performance solutions are also broadly used in the Electrical & Electronics industry, such as in smartphone components and a variety of consumer goods. The company consists of three global divisions: Performance Materials, Specialty Materials, and Intermediates.
Source: Envalior