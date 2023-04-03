DSM Completes Sale of Engineering Materials Business to Advent and LANXESS

Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, announces the completion of the sale of its Engineering Materials business to Advent International and LANXESS for an Enterprise Value of €3.85 billion. The agreement was initially announced on 31 May 2022.
Focus on Health and Nutrition
The transaction covers all of DSM’s Engineering Materials activities and marks the conclusion of DSM’s divestment of its Materials businesses in order to focus on Health and Nutrition.
DSM anticipates a book profit on the sale of Engineering Materials of around €2.7 billion. DSM will receive approximately €3.5 billion net in cash.
Source: DSM