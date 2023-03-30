Eastman's Copolyester-based Bottle Receives Cradle to Cradle Gold Certification

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Dopper has made the first reusable bottle collection to achieve the Gold level set by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, verifying the company’s commitment to eliminate single-use plastic waste.
The new Dopper Original collection features the classic bottle design with components that separate to form a unique drinking cup.
The BPA-free cup is made with Eastman Tritan™ Renew, which contains 50% certified recycled content. Tritan™ Renew is made with molecular recycling technology that breaks down hard-to-recycle plastic waste into fundamental building blocks which are used again in manufacturing. The rest of the bottle, including the container and the cap, is made with biobased polypropylene. Manufacturing takes place in facilities that use 100% renewable energy.
Bottle Collection with Zero-Carbon Footprint
Cradle to Cradle Gold certification is proof that from design to end of life, every Dopper Original bottle is made to avoid waste with the highest regard for the planet, meeting the toughest environmental standards and ready for the circular economy.
“It is exciting to see Dopper’s commitment to sustainability be realized with the Cradle to Cradle Gold certification for the Dopper Original bottle featuring Tritan™ Renew,
” said Glenn Goldman, Eastman’s commercial director of specialty plastics. “Eastman is proud to be part of the solution to empower forward-looking brands like Dopper to make material changes now that lay the groundwork for a better future
.”
“With the new Dopper Original collection, we show the industry what’s already possible: a bottle collection with a zero-carbon footprint, made of 85% upcycled materials, produced in a factory that runs on 100% renewable energy and more,
” said Dopper CEO Virginia Yanquilevich. “The Cradle to Cradle Gold certification shows the world that we can — and must — make sustainable choices in every part of the production process, hopefully inspiring others to follow.
”
Source: Eastman