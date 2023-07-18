ENGEL to Demonstrate Its Integrated Solutions for Sustainable IM at Plast

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Medical Machinery Cost Efficiency
At Plast, which takes place from 5 to 8 September, ENGEL will be demonstrating highly innovative applications and integrated solutions to make injection molding more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable. For the benefit of a leaner and more resilient production.
Expert Corners to Simplify Complex Production Processes
Continuous innovation - this is the topic on which ENGEL Italia presents technologies that enable injection molders to make their productions competitive. Key pillars are the leveraging of potential savings in energy consumption, the digitalization of processes, and the opportunities opened up by a circular economy. This is where ENGEL's solutions come in.
The booth shows a wide range of solutions for different industries and requirements. At the Expert Corners, interested visitors will also find information on how complex production processes can be simplified – regardless of the specific area of application: from the automotive industry to technical molding, to packaging and medical, ENGEL provides answers to the challenges of the future.
The steady improvement of process efficiency would be an unattainable goal without the adoption of machines and plants capable of using machine learning technologies and processing with algorithms the big data collected to support proactive process management.
To support this trend in the industry, ENGEL has developed the iQ smart assistant systems, a range of software packages that integrate specific knowledge into the injection molding machine control system to allow the operator to optimize the quality of processes and products with just a few clicks.
Get detailed information about injection molding process , its types, and the design and manufacturing of mold.
Highly Energy Efficient
The performance of all iQ smart assistant systems, available as part of ENGEL’s inject 4.0 program, will be demonstrated at the fair with a production cell based on an all-electric ENGEL e-mac 265/80 injection molding machine with a clamping force of 80 tons. The cell is equipped with a four-cavity mold for the production of PBT automotive connectors. The total shot weight of 28 grams and a specific consumption of 0.8 kWh per kilogram of processed material, without affecting precision and repeatability. An ENGEL viper linear robot in the new size 4 will remove the components from the mold and place them on the conveyor belt.
The all-electric drives of the e mac machine contribute to this high degree of energy efficiency, further enhanced by the e-flomo and e-temp temperature control technology integrated with the smart iQ flow control assistant system, which saves 4,000 kWh in one year of operation at full capacity. The ENGEL e-flomo temperature-control water manifold system monitors and regulates the flow rate, pressure, temperature and temperature differences. Based on these parameters, iQ flow control assistance actively regulates the temperature difference in the individual circuits. This means that the thermal conditions in the mold remain constant at all times, even if there are fluctuations in the system.
The result is very high repeatability and minimum cooling water and energy consumption. The integration of e-temp temperature control units into the CC300 control unit of the injection molding machine via OPC UA delivers additional energy saving. In the integrated ENGEL solution, the flow rate of the temperature control water pumps is automatically adapted to match the actual process demand.
rPET Containers to be Produced in a Single Injection Molding Process Step
In addition to saving energy, the processing of recyclate is another important pillar of the sustainability strategy that ENGEL pursues for the benefit of its customers. An example is the application developed in collaboration with ALPLA Group, Brink and IPB Printing. This allows post-consumer rPET containers to be produced in a single injection molding process step, i.e., without the need to use preforms. Featuring a wall thickness of 0.32, the transparent, round 125-ml containers are representative of a whole genus of packaging, especially in the food industry. Thanks to integrated in-mold labelling (ILM), the containers are ready for filling as soon as they leave the production cell.
An ENGEL e-speed 280/50 injection molding machine is the heart of the production cell. ENGEL specifically developed this hybrid machine with its electrical clamping unit and hydraulic injection unit for the high-performance requirements of thin-wall injection molding. The high-performance injection unit achieves injection speeds up 1400 mm per second at a maximum injection pressure of up to 2600 bar when processing small shot weights with an extreme wall-thickness to flow path ratio. This makes it the most dynamic injection unit on the market worldwide.
To process rPET, ENGEL combines the new injection unit with a plasticizing unit from in-house development and production specifically designed for processing recycled material. During plasticizing and injection, the viscosity of the PET is configured for thin-wall injection molding. The new ENGEL e-speed supports the processing of arbitrary recycled materials up to one hundred percent rPET. Moreover, the mold is able to process different types of IML labels in order to allow customers to adapt to global trends and comply with different standards and recommendations.
Produces Blade Valves Made of Liquid Silicone Rubber
On a fully automated high-end production cell ENGEL produces blade valves made of liquid silicone rubber (LSR). A seamless integration of tie-bar-less injection molding machine, peripherals, automation and digital solutions ensures quality and at the same time high efficiency and cost effectiveness. Whether in cars, medical technology products or packaging, blade valves are used in a very wide range of applications. What all of these applications have in common is the very strict process consistency requirements in terms of injection molding production. The precision of the small parts is safety relevant.
The production cell at the ENGEL stand leverages the quality and efficiency potential for the production of blade valves with a blade diameter of 7 mm in the best possible way. It combines an e-victory injection molding machine and smart digital assistance with NEXUS's innovative mold and plasticizing technology. Production is fully automated in a 64-cavity mold with an ENGEL easix articulated robot and an integrated vision control system for 100 percent quality control.
Featuring tie-bar-less servo-hydraulic clamping and electric injection units, the injection molding machines from the ENGEL e-victory series are predestined for precision applications with LSR. The electric ENGEL injection unit ensures high-precision injection.
The excellent accessibility and the space available in the mold area are unique on this tie-bar-less injection molding machine. Where multiple-cavity molds are used, smaller machines than the mold size would normally dictate can be used in many cases. This keeps both investment outlay and operating costs low. The moving platen follows the mold precisely while clamping force is being built up, which results in excellent platen parallelism. Patented force dividers ensure that the clamping force is distributed evenly over the entire platen face. Even for large multiple-cavity molds, the cavities near the outer edge of the platen are kept closed with exactly the same clamping force as those nearer the center.
Equipped with iQ Weight Control Smart Assistance System
The ENGEL easix articulated robot ensures optimum space utilization on the automation side and also requires very little headroom. It connects the injection molding machine with camera-based quality control and the discharge station and adapts flexibly if additional process units need to be retroactively integrated upstream or downstream of the injection molding process.
It is in cases of batch fluctuations in the raw material, or environmental conditions, for example, due to weather conditions, that digitalization comes into its own. Equipped with the iQ weight control smart assistance system from ENGEL's inject 4.0 portfolio, the injection molding machine continuously analyses the injection profile and readjusts quality-relevant process parameters in the same cycle whenever deviations from the reference cycle occur.
In addition to the exhibits mentioned above, visitors will find further innovative applications that take into account the megatrends from the automotive, medical and packaging industries, as well as in the field of technical injection molding. Anticipating the markets’ needs is a daily challenge. ENGEL meets this challenge together with customers and partners, because a culture of collaboration is the best way to achieve success.
ENGEL at Plast 2023 | Hall 24, stand C82
Source: ENGEL