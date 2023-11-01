EPA Announces Nearly $4 Mn to the City of New Orleans to Improve Recycling Programs

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $3,982,000 in funding to the City of New Orleans to improve material management and to improve existing recycling programs in the city.
This announcement comes from president Biden’s Investing in America agenda to expand recycling infrastructure and waste management systems across the nation.
Milestone in Journey Towards an Environmentally Responsible Future
“We must continue to invest in comprehensive strategies that promote recycling initiatives in communities overburdened by climate change challenges,
” said Regional administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “By providing nearly $4 million in funding, EPA is fulfilling our promise to identify marginalized communities and fund projects designed to address climate change and improve public health. I would like to thank the City of New Orleans for continuing to fight the climate crisis and for ensuring overlooked communities continue to receive the resources they need for a cleaner environment.
”
“I’m committed to environmental sustainability, and this grant funding is a significant milestone in New Orleans’ journey towards a greener and more environmentally responsible future. I’m also proud that this grant aims to ensure that federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved, and overburdened by pollution. Environmental justice MUST be at the center of any action to address disproportionate health and environmental impacts on communities, especially communities of color. Together, we will make New Orleans a shining example of environmental stewardship, equity, and progress,
” said congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (LA-02).
“The City of New Orleans is honored to have been selected to receive this $3.9 million federal grant that will undoubtedly help achieve our goal of increasing recycling rates, expanding our recycling infrastructure and educating the public on the importance of being more environmentally friendly,
” said mayor LaToya Cantrell.
“This means every household throughout the city that is eligible for curbside pickup will now be a part of our circular economy. Thank you to our federal partners, as well as The Recycling Partnership, for helping make this initiative a reality. I must also applaud our dedicated, hard-working City workforce who continue to dedicate their time and effort to ensure we put our best foot forward in applying to receive these critical, one-time federal dollars. Through our shared vision, New Orleans will continue to lead in combatting the global climate crisis and promoting new ways to create a better, greener and more vibrant community.
”
To Develop Master Plan to Evaluate Recycling Processing Infrastructure
The City of New Orleans will expand its current residential curbside recycling program to all eligible households. This expansion will ensure universal and equitable access to curbside recycling, providing new recycling access to about 73,000 households and to replace 10,000 legacy recycling carts.
The city will also develop a 10-year solid waste master plan that evaluates recycling processing infrastructure and capacity, explores opportunities for organics diversion including food waste, and explores infrastructure and policy needs to address waste diversion in multifamily and commercial operations. The grant supports the implementation of EPA’s National Recycling Strategy to build an economy devoted to keeping materials, products, and services in circulation for as long as possible –what’s known as a “circular economy
.”
EPA’s Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grant Program is also advancing the president's Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved, and overburdened by pollution. Approximately $56 million out of the $73 million – or 76% - of the total funding for communities will go toward projects that benefit disadvantaged communities.
Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grants for States and Territories
The recycling grants for states and territories will provide funding to all 56 states, territories, and the District of Columbia via grants ranging from $370,000 to $760,000; with the highest grant amounts supporting those states and territories that need it the most.
These grants represent important steps toward achieving the EPA’s National Recycling Goal and Food Loss and Waste Reduction Goal. Funded activities include improving post-consumer materials management programs through developing or updating solid waste management plans and strengthening data collection efforts.
Source: EPA