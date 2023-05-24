Evonik Announces ProductionToGo as Distributor for Its 3D Printing Materials in the EU

TAGS: 3D Printing
Evonik announces a new non-exclusive distribution partnership with ProductionToGo for the group’s 3D printing materials. Effective June 1st, ProductionToGo will handle distribution of Evonik’s photopolymers and PEEK-based filaments of the INFINAM® brand in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway and United Kingdom.
This partnership represents a step forward for ProductionToGo in expanding its presence as a distributor in the rapidly growing market for high-performance 3D printing materials. Additionally, this agreement will enable Evonik to better reach and serve its customers.
Diversifying Additive Manufacturing Material Landscape
"We are very pleased to collaborate with ProductionToGo as a reliable partner who provides intact and flexible supply chains and offers a strong customer service focus for our high-performance 3D printing materials. The new partnership is intended to increase the availability of our products for additive manufacturing and thus, ‘unbounding 3D printing at scale’ by opening up new infinite 3D applications
," says Vitor Lavini, head of the Photopolymers Market Segment at Evonik.
“Adding the fundamental knowledge and capabilities of Evonik’s INFINAM® materials to our value proposition lets us provide even more highly optimized 3D printing processes for our customers. This will lead to an improvement in both the quality of the parts produced, and the profitability and the sustainability of our customers’ processes
.” says Maximilian Neck, CEO at ProductionToGo.
Evonik entered into the photopolymers 3D printing technology two years ago by introducing first INFINAM®
ready-to-use resins for stereolithography (SLA), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) or Digital Light Processing (DLP) printing. Since then, a total of seven specialized material formulations have been developed and market launched, in order to diversify the additive manufacturing material landscape.
Extensive Portfolio of 3D-Printable Biomaterials
Evonik’s entire range of 3D printing materials includes INFINAM®
branded nylon powders and elastomers, PEEK filaments and specialized photopolymers used in industrial 3D applications. The company’s PA12 powders are considered the gold standard in powder bed fusion technologies. Furthermore, Evonik serves the industry's most extensive portfolio of 3D-printable VESTAKEEP®
and RESOMER®
biomaterials for medical technology, which can be used to manufacture medical device parts designed for temporary and permanent body contact.
Evonik’s 3D printing activities are bundled in the group’s Additive Manufacturing Innovation Growth Field. The strategic focus is on the development and manufacturing of industrial, ready-to-use high-performance materials for all major polymer-based 3D printing technologies. As such, the specialty chemicals company continues to advance 3D printing as a large-scale industrial manufacturing technology across the entire value chain.
Source: Evonik