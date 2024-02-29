FDA Ends Sale of PFAS Containing Grease-proofing Agents for Food Packaging in the U.S.

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that grease-proofing materials containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are no longer being sold for use in food packaging in the U.S.
This eliminates the primary source of dietary exposure to PFAS from food packaging. This includes fast-food wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, take-out paperboard containers and pet food bags.
Fulfils the Voluntary Commitment by Manufacturers
PFAS are a diverse group of thousands of chemicals that resist grease, oil, water and heat. The FDA has approved certain PFAS for limited use in cookware, food packaging and food processing equipment. Exposure to some types of PFAS have been linked to serious health effects. The FDA helps to protect the food supply by evaluating the use of chemicals as food ingredients. It also evaluates substances that come into contact with food, such as through food packaging, storage or other handling to ensure these uses are safe.
This announcement marks the fulfillment of a voluntary commitment by manufacturers to not sell food contact substances containing certain PFAS intended for use as grease-proofing agents in the U.S.
This FDA-led effort is a positive step forward as they continue to re-evaluate chemicals approved for use with and in food. It underscores an important milestone in the protecting U.S. consumers from potentially harmful food-contact chemicals.
This ‘win’ for public health is the result of FDA research and leadership, combined with cooperation from industry. In 2020, the FDA engaged companies to cease sales of grease-proofing substances containing certain PFAS. This followed a post-market safety assessment done by the agency. FDA scientists conducted and published research. This research played a major role. It helped the agency get commitments from manufacturers. These manufacturers voluntarily agreed to phase out using PFAS substances in paper and paperboard food packaging products.
Assessing progress of these efforts takes time. Various parts of the industry are implementing changes and there are lags in data reporting.
The FDA will continue to conduct research and update evaluations using the most up-to-date science to ensure that their risk determinations continue to be accurate and based on current science. Where appropriate, FDA will take the steps necessary to protect the health of U.S. consumers as part of their commitment to food chemical safety.
Source: US FDA