OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Grace’s PP Process Technology Used for Oriental Energy’s New Plant in Maoming
Industry News

Grace’s PP Process Technology Used for Oriental Energy’s New Plant in Maoming

Published on 2023-11-13. Edited By : SpecialChem

Grace’s PP Process Technology Used for Oriental Energy’s New Plant in MaomingW. R. Grace & Co (Grace), an independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, announced that Oriental Energy Co. Ltd. (Oriental Energy) has started up a new plant with Grace’s UNIPOL® PP Process Technology.

Located in Maoming, China, the new 400 kilotons per annum (KTA) reactor line began producing high-quality homopolymers and random copolymers on September 15, 2023.

Cutting-edge PP Technology with Proven Catalyst Performance


Oriental Energy now operates four sites utilizing the UNIPOL® PP technology offering 1.6 million tons of PP licensed capacity: 400 KTA at Zhangjiagang (which started up in 2015); two 400 KTA reactor lines in Ningbo (which started up in 2021); and the new plant in Maoming. Oriental Energy currently holds the largest total UNIPOL® PP process technology capacity in operation in China.

Sandra Wisniewski, president of Specialty Catalysts at W. R. Grace, said, "The collaboration with Oriental Energy towards the successful start-up in Maoming marks another milestone in our partnership. Our advanced PP process technology delivers on our Plant Lifetime Performance™ commitment, as evidenced by the longstanding relationship between our two companies.

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Sun Canqian, general manager at Oriental Energy (Maoming) Co. Ltd., added, "We appreciate the joint effort the Oriental Energy and Grace teams provided to ensure a successful start-up, demonstrating a catalysis reaction that occurred within 10 minutes of injection. This new UNIPOL® PP technology line aligns with our commitment to providing quality polypropylene products in China."

Oriental Energy selected UNIPOL® polypropylene process technology because of its reliable production capabilities, cutting-edge PP technology, proven catalyst performance, and technical service. The process technology enables the production of high-performance polypropylene resins used for a variety of applications, such as automotive parts, packaging, consumer goods and infrastructure materials.

Related Read: Gain an understanding of the different types of polypropylene and how they stand apart from each other.
Source: Grace


Spotlight
Asahi snip
Excellent dimensional accuracy in demanding applications
The XYRON™ XP640 / DG040 resin materials by Asahi Kasei
Read More
Envalior snip
Solve medical device challenges while prioritizing sustainability
Embracing sustainability in the medical device market with Envalior
Read More
Idemitsu snip
XAREC™ SPS, the material of choice for automotive parts
Discover the characteristics and applications of XAREC™ (SPS)
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top