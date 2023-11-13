Grace’s PP Process Technology Used for Oriental Energy’s New Plant in Maoming

W. R. Grace & Co (Grace), an independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, announced that Oriental Energy Co. Ltd. (Oriental Energy) has started up a new plant with Grace’s UNIPOL® PP Process Technology.
Located in Maoming, China, the new 400 kilotons per annum (KTA) reactor line began producing high-quality homopolymers and random copolymers on September 15, 2023.
Cutting-edge PP Technology with Proven Catalyst Performance
Oriental Energy now operates four sites utilizing the UNIPOL®
PP technology offering 1.6 million tons of PP licensed capacity: 400 KTA at Zhangjiagang (which started up in 2015); two 400 KTA reactor lines in Ningbo (which started up in 2021); and the new plant in Maoming. Oriental Energy currently holds the largest total UNIPOL®
PP process technology capacity in operation in China.
Sandra Wisniewski, president of Specialty Catalysts at W. R. Grace, said, "The collaboration with Oriental Energy towards the successful start-up in Maoming marks another milestone in our partnership. Our advanced PP process technology delivers on our Plant Lifetime Performance™ commitment, as evidenced by the longstanding relationship between our two companies.
”
Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Sun Canqian, general manager at Oriental Energy (Maoming) Co. Ltd., added, "We appreciate the joint effort the Oriental Energy and Grace teams provided to ensure a successful start-up, demonstrating a catalysis reaction that occurred within 10 minutes of injection. This new UNIPOL® PP technology line aligns with our commitment to providing quality polypropylene products in China.
"
Oriental Energy selected UNIPOL®
polypropylene process technology because of its reliable production capabilities, cutting-edge PP technology, proven catalyst performance, and technical service. The process technology enables the production of high-performance polypropylene resins used for a variety of applications, such as automotive parts, packaging, consumer goods and infrastructure materials.
Source: Grace