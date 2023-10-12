OK
  • Graphite One to Develop PFAS-free Fire Suppressant for U.S. Department of Defense
Graphite One to Develop PFAS-free Fire Suppressant for U.S. Department of Defense

Published on 2023-10-12. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

Graphite One to Develop PFAS-free Fire Suppressant for U.S. Department of DefenseGraphite One planning a complete domestic U.S. supply chain for advanced graphite materials, announces that it has received a US$4.7 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency to develop a graphite and graphene-based foam fire suppressant as an alternative to incumbent PFAS fire-suppressant materials, as required by U.S. law.

Alternative to Long-standing Toxic Fire Suppressants


Graphite One will execute the DLA project with Vorbeck Materials, Corp. of Maryland, under the terms of the G1-Vorbeck teaming agreement announced on June 19, 2023.

Graphite One is pleased to begin work on this Defense Logistics Agency project, which responds to the legally mandated requirement to develop a new alternative to long-standing foam fire suppressants which are known to have toxic impacts on human health and the environment,” said Anthony Huston, president and CEO of Graphite One. “This DLA contract underscores the importance of graphite for innovative technology applications beyond the renewable energy markets, an important part of Graphite One’s advanced graphite materials strategy.

Vorbeck CEO John Lettow stated, “Vorbeck is excited to work with Graphite One to develop new and safer alternatives for the existing PFAS fire-suppressants for the DLA. Vorbeck’s strong experience in creating new formulations based on graphite and graphene should enable us to move rapidly toward a successful solution that will have significant supply-chain, safety, and environmental benefits for the country.

With the United States currently 100% import dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is planning to develop a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek resource.

The Graphite One Project plan includes an advanced graphite material and battery anode manufacturing plant expected to be sited in Washington State integrated with the development of the Graphite Creek Property. The plan includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Washington State site, the third link in Graphite One’s circular economy strategy.

Source: Graphite One
 

