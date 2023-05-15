Husky Technologies Expands with New Offices in India

TAGS: Machinery
Husky Technologies™, a pioneering technology provider enabling the delivery of essential needs to the global community, commemorated the next phase of expansion to the company’s India facilities with ceremonies at their new offices and existing Chennai campus.
The events were hosted by local leaders in the region, as well as senior executive, Robert Domodossola, president of Husky’s Rigid Packaging business.
Developing the Right Mix of Innovative Technologies
“I am thrilled to return to India to mark this special occasion as we expand our presence in this exciting and dynamic market,
” said Robert Domodossola, Husky’s president of Rigid Packaging. “This celebration reaffirms our commitment to the strong relationships we’ve been building with our customers in this region since 1999. As we enter our 70th year in business, this investment truly acknowledges the opportunities for growth and demand for Husky’s diverse range of complete solution offerings in India.
”
These momentous celebrations kick off a robust expansion plan that will see a number of exciting developments executed throughout 2023, including:
-
Additional capacity and capability for manufacturing hot runners
-
The first ICHOR™ integrated medical injection molding system that produces blood collection tubes locally
-
The addition of an Advantage+Elite™ monitoring center to provide proactive, predictive and transparent monitoring services to our existing customers
-
Expansion of local OEM parts inventory and team of highly skilled service technicians situated throughout the country to respond to customer service needs swiftly and efficiently
“As we approach 25 years of serving customers in India, our goal is to continue developing and delivering the right mix of innovative technologies, solutions and services that enable all regional producers to meet current trends in increasingly responsive, adaptable and diverse ways
,” said Wassim Labban, Husky’s vice president of Rigid Packaging for EEMEIA, SEA and ANZ.
Since selling the first PET system into India in 1999, Husky’s presence has grown to include more than 250 systems running in the field, delivery of more than 500 hot runners per year, a team of 10 trained service technicians and a robust parts inventory to support local customers.
