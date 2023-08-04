Husky and Origin Achieve Commercialization Milestone for FDCA Incorporated PET

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Cost Efficiency
Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” and “Origin Materials”), a carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, and Husky Technologies (“Husky”), a technology provider enabling the delivery of essential needs to the global community, announced a milestone in the commercialization of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) incorporating the sustainable chemical FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid) for advanced packaging and other applications.
To Develop a Family of 100% Bio-based, Low-carbon PET/F Polymers
Origin successfully polymerized the bio-based sustainable chemical FDCA into the common recyclable plastic, PET, and Husky molded the resulting “PET/F” hybrid polymer into preforms that were then blown into bottles.
The companies used Husky’s injection molding technologies and manufacturing equipment, a commercial manufacturing-scale level of processing demonstrating the ability of PET/F, a polymer made with FDCA, to be integrated into existing PET production systems. Origin expects to develop and sell a family of 100% bio-based, low-carbon PET/F polymers offering full recyclability and superior performance compared with traditional 100% petroleum-derived PET.
Origin anticipates that PET/F will offer “tunable” performance, with properties like enhanced mechanical performance and superior barrier properties enabling longer shelf life controlled by adjusting manufacturing conditions and the quantity of FDCA copolymer. This innovation demonstrates a pathway for the drop-in market adoption of FDCA to produce superior polymers cost-effectively from biomass using Origin technology. Origin expects to enable the production of FDCA, PEF (polyethylene furanoate), and PET/F at commercial scale using its patented technology platform, which turns the carbon found in sustainable wood residues into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process.
Tunable Hybrid Polymer with Enhanced Performance
“This is a key moment in the commercialization of cost-effective, low-carbon FDCA and PEF and the development of next-generation sustainable polymers generally. We believe these materials have the power to transform plastics and the material economy,
” said John Bissell, co-founder and co-CEO of Origin Materials. “We are pleased to work with Husky, a trusted leader in injection molding technologies and polymer processing development, to achieve this performance milestone, showing the ready processibility of our innovative hybrid polymers using Husky’s commercial-scale injection molding equipment. This is a major milestone in our effort to help transition the world to sustainable materials.
”
“Driving sustainability through innovation is at the core of how Husky has been leading the way in enabling the circular economy of plastics,
” said John Galt, CEO of Husky Technologies. “Preserving and protecting what matters, in even more sustainable ways is foundational to everything we do at Husky. Our collaboration with Origin Materials is an exciting example of combining material innovation with state-of-the-art polymer processing technologies.
”
FDCA is a chemical building block with diverse applications including polyesters, polyamides, polyurethanes, coating resins, and plasticizers. FDCA is also the precursor for the next-generation sustainable polymer PEF (polyethylene furanoate)
. By combining FDCA with PET, Origin has produced PET/F, a “tunable” hybrid polymer offering performance enhancements and full recyclability. PEF, another product derived from FDCA, offers an attractive combination of sustainability and performance benefits for packaging. Origin’s PEF is expected to be 100% bio-based, fully recyclable, have attractive unit economics, and offer a significantly reduced carbon footprint, with superior strength, thermal properties, and barrier properties compared to today’s widely used petroleum-based materials.
Source: Husky